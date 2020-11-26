SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $36.49.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
