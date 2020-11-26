Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Square stock opened at $212.92 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $214.52. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

