Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sprott and Fincera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Fincera N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Fincera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 10.70 $10.20 million $0.04 760.25 Fincera $205.74 million 0.24 $40.04 million N/A N/A

Fincera has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprott beats Fincera on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs; and CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

