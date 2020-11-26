Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $155.45 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.