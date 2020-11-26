Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Spero Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,033,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

