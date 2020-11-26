Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Spectrum Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NYSE:SPB opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

