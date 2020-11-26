Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 40,703 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,442,587.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,162,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,757,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $6,865,638.00.

On Friday, November 20th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $7,485,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,877,959.29.

On Tuesday, November 10th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $6,040,863.72.

On Thursday, November 5th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08.

On Friday, October 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $3,661,417.28.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 157.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

