South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 10,741 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SSB opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in South State by 6.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

