South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 10,741 Shares

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSB opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.16. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in South State by 1,316.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 109.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

