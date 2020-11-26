Sonova’s (SONVY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonova has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.