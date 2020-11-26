Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) Receives €38.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.55 ($45.35).

SOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) alerts:

Shares of SOW stock opened at €35.96 ($42.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 52 week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.93 and a 200-day moving average of €37.50.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.