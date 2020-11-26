So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.15 and a beta of 0.25. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

