Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,430,052. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

