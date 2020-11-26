Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.