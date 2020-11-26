Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Chindata Group (NYSE:CD)

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE CD opened at $18.94 on Monday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $407,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

