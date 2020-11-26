SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,007,685 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 618,970 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

