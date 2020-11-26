SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Sells $120,720.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMART Global stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SMART Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SMART Global by 5,560.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

