Slack Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 278,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,048% compared to the average volume of 24,221 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,876.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,316 shares of company stock worth $12,626,276. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Slack Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

