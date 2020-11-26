Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $148.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $135.95 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $1,292,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,304.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

