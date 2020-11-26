SKY Network Television Limited (SKT.AX) (ASX:SKT) Insider Buys A$25,350.00 in Stock

SKY Network Television Limited (SKT.AX) (ASX:SKT) insider Martin Stewart acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.00 ($18,107.14).

Martin Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Martin Stewart bought 250,000 shares of SKY Network Television Limited (SKT.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services in New Zealand and internationally. It offers sport, movies, shows, documentaries, music, and news content. The company also offers commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, and streaming and management services.

