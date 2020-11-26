Simulations Plus, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Taglich Brothers cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simulations Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLP. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $55.42 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,095. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

