Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $50,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 111.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $211,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,303 shares of company stock valued at $796,986. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

