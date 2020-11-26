Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Shore Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 246.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

