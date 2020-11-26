Shane Mccarthy Sells 1,852 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lawson Products by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lawson Products by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAWS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

