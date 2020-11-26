Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 40.63

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.63 ($0.53) per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,468 ($32.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Severn Trent Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,488.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,451.91.

In other Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,377 ($31.06) per share, with a total value of £2,377 ($3,105.57).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

