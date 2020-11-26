Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

