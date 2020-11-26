Senseonics (SENS) versus Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Senseonics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Senseonics Competitors 12.29% -86.20% 5.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million -$115.55 million -0.55 Senseonics Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.83

Senseonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senseonics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 171 767 1339 39 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Senseonics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Senseonics rivals beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

