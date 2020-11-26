Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote Sells 18,843 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ST stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

