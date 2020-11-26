Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote Sells 18,843 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

