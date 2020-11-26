Semux Reaches Market Cap of $605,809.18 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 45.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $605,809.18 and $578,104.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00017660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002137 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000222 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

