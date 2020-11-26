Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Secureworks by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $924.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

