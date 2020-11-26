SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

SPNE stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 55.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

