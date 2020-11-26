SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNE opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

