Sean Wilson Buys 5,224 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.51 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.96.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEI. National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.