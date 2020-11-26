SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,047 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,748,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 83,444 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

