SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $307,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Shares of GS stock opened at $236.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

