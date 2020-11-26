SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,951 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth $50,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

