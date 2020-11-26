SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $508.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.