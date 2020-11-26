SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,001 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,919 over the last 90 days.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

