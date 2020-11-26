SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 785,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 151,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

