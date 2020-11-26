Scott W. Behrens Sells 29,952 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACIW stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

