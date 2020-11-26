Scotiabank Trims Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$29.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$20.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.65.

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.35, for a total value of C$1,725,898.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,118.11. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763,384 shares in the company, valued at C$89,477,088.97. Insiders sold a total of 243,719 shares of company stock worth $6,127,406 in the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

