Scotiabank Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock opened at C$33.65 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.7467063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 97.21%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

