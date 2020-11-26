Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,940.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

