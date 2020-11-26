Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $6,458,423.40 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 100,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $6,458,423.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 93.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,596,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,975,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 232.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 361,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

