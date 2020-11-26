Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 567,017 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 567,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $38,347,359.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.