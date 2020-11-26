Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $287,300.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $287,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,697.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SDGR stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. BidaskClub downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

