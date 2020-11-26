Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $25.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $3,444,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 156.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

