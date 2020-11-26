SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

