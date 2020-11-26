Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $253.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

